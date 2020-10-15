Brown (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
The Titans didn't hold a practice Wednesday after playing Tuesday against the Bills, so Brown's absence Thursday could simply be rep management for the wideout, who returned to action in Week 5 after missing two games. Against Buffalo, Brown logged 47 of a possible 66 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in seven of his nine targets for 82 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in the contest, what Brown does at practice Friday should clarify his status for Sunday's game against the Texans.
