Titans' A.J. Brown: Slow in upset win
Brown caught a 17-yard pass off of four targets during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Chiefs.
The Titans are 3-1 with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, but Brown has been uneven with his new signal caller, with 10 catches for 145 yards combined in a pair of games against the Chargers and Panthers and three catches for 28 total yards in wins over the Buccaneers and Chiefs. The rookie has the benefit of being in a Titans offense not exactly brimming with established targets and will have the bye week to iron things out with Tannehill. After the bye comes a matchup against a Jacksonville defense that held Brown to a four-yard catch in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...