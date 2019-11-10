Brown caught a 17-yard pass off of four targets during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Chiefs.

The Titans are 3-1 with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, but Brown has been uneven with his new signal caller, with 10 catches for 145 yards combined in a pair of games against the Chargers and Panthers and three catches for 28 total yards in wins over the Buccaneers and Chiefs. The rookie has the benefit of being in a Titans offense not exactly brimming with established targets and will have the bye week to iron things out with Tannehill. After the bye comes a matchup against a Jacksonville defense that held Brown to a four-yard catch in Week 3.