Brown recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the team's wild card loss to the Ravens.

Brown was one of the few bright spots for the Titans' offense, as he converted their only touchdown of the contest on a 10-yard reception. He also chipped in explosive plays that came from both deep passes and yards after the catch, recording gains of 29, 18 and 14 yards. Brown solidified himself as one of the better young receivers in the league in 2020 and should be prepared to take another step forward during the 2021 campaign -- particularly if Corey Davis signs elsewhere.