Brown (leg) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown seemingly took steps forward Wednesday, catching passes from a JUGS machine after practice. However, he remained sidelined Thursday -- for the fifth consecutive day. While coaches have praised the rookie's work in meetings, Brown will have to return to practice at some point to work his way into a receiving corps that already features Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

