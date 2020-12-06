Brown recorded four receptions on seven targets for 87 yards in Week 13 against the Browns.

Brown's final stat line wasn't disastrous, though he missed out on a bigger line with a number of drops and fumbles throughout the contest. His biggest miscue came in the third quarter when he was stripped just short of the goal-line, narrowly missing out on his ninth touchdown of the season. Even given the errors, Brown still showcased his big-play ability, racking up receptions of 40 and 18 yards while also managing 12.4 yards per target. After failing to reach the end zone for only the second time in his last nine contests, Brown will look to get back on track in Week 14 against the Jaguars.