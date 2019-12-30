Titans' A.J. Brown: Tops 100 yards and finds end zone
Brown hauled in four of his eight targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.
Brown recorded his fourth 100-yard receiving effort in his past six games, launching him past 1,000 yards in his rookie campaign. His impressive late-season surge was highlighted by a number of big plays, and he delivered again in Week 17 by finding the end zone on a 51-yard catch and run early in the first quarter. A key member of the Titans playoff push, Brown is the clear leader of the team's receiving corps heading into a tough matchup against New England in the wild card round of the playoffs. Looking ahead, Brown will enter his second professional season with massive expectations, looking to build on his 52 reception and eight touchdown inaugural campaign.
