Brown recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Jaguars.

After a few errors in Week 13, Brown was a key contributor in the Titans' blowout victory against the Jaguars. His first reception went for a 37-yard, leaping one-handed touchdown midway through the second quarter. Though passing attempts were limited due to game script, Brown added two receptions of 17 yards to top 100 yards for the third time this season. Brown will draw a Week 15 matchup against the Lions, who are currently dealing with a depleted secondary.