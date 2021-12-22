Tennessee is expected to reinstated Brown (chest) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the 49ers, barring any setbacks in practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sidelined since suffering a chest injury Week 11, Brown was designated to return from IR on Monday, with the move opening up a 21-day window for the Titans to evaluate him in practice. Based on how Brown has checked out during his first two walk-through sessions, the Titans aren't expected to need the full window to assess his health, and the 24-year-old wideout looks like he may even be ready to play on a short week. If the team plans on having Brown suit up against San Francisco, he won't have to be activated until a few hours prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, so official word on his Week 16 status may not arrive for another day. Brown's return in any capacity Thursday would be a big boon to a decimated Titans pass-catching corps that could be without Julio Jones, who aggravated a hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Steelers.