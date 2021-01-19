Brown revealed on social media Tuesday that he underwent surgery on both of his knees, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Brown explained the severity of his injuries by revealing that the Titans' medical staff suggested he should be shut down for the year in Week 2. Nevertheless, the second-year receiver battled through the pair of injuries and piled up 70 receptions (106 targets) for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns, receiving Pro Bowl honors in the process. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Brown should be ready for the 2021 season.