Titans' A.J. Brown: Will be available Week 14
Brown (calf) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Oakland, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Brown was added to the Titans' injury report Thursday, being listed as a limited participant due to a calf issue. Fortunately for the wide receiver, he returned in full Friday and will be available this weekend against a Raiders defense that has conceded 9.6 yards per target and 14 total TDs to his position in 12 games this season.
