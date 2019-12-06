Play

Brown (calf) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Oakland, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Brown was added to the Titans' injury report Thursday, being listed as a limited participant due to a calf issue. Fortunately for the wide receiver, he returned in full Friday and will be available this weekend against a Raiders defense that has conceded 9.6 yards per target and 14 total TDs to his position in 12 games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories