Coach Mike Vrabel relayed Friday that Brown (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

A bone bruise in his knee is the reason Brown will sit out Week 2 action, and possibly more. In his absence, Corey Davis (hamstring) -- health permitting -- and Adam Humphries will head the team's wide receiver corps Sunday, with Kalif Raymond and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine also in the mix for snaps.