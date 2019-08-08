Titans' A.J. Brown: Won't play Thursday
Brown (leg) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Brown is managing a leg issue he suffered July 26. He has yet to return to practice since sustaining the injury, but has worked with trainers. A timetable for the rookie receiver's recovery remains undisclosed. As long as Brown remains sidelined, Tennessee's depth wideouts such as Tajae Sharpe, Cody Hollister and Darius Jennings stand to see increased preseason action.
