Brewer was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

In accordance with NFL protocols, this update indicates the Texas State standout will be unavailable to make his playoff debut Sunday afternoon against the Ravens. Brewer appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Titans this season, most notably collecting 33 offensive snaps during a Week 17 win over Houston after Rodger Saffold exited the contest due to an ankle injury.