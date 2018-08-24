Titans' Aaron Wallace: Records tackle versus Bucs
Wallace (back) took the field in Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, recording a tackle.
Wallace landed on injured reserve last September due a back injury, allowing him to play just two games during the 2017 campaign. Now healthy, he could be in line for additional defensive reps early in the season with Derrick Morgan (knee) potentially missing a regular-season game or two.
