Humphries (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
With back-to-back absences from practice to begin Week 9, Humphries doesn't appear to have made any notable progress through the NFL's concussion protocol since sustaining his head injury in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Unless he takes a significant step forward Friday, Humphries will likely be inactive for this weekend's tilt with the Bears. Kalif Raymond would be the top candidate to start in place of Humphries alongside A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.
