Humphries (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Humphries having yet to practice in any capacity since injuring his ankle in the Titans' Dec. 1 win over the Colts, he's looking unlikely to play in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Texans. Another absence from Humphries would free up work in three-receiver sets for Tajae Sharpe alongside regular starters A.J. Brown and Corey Davis (concussion).