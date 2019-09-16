Humphries caught both of his targets but gained negative one yards in the team's Week 2 contest against the Colts. He also rushed the ball once for one yard.

Humphries got only two short targets in the team's second contest, one ending in no gain and the other in a one-yard loss. While he managed to earn 105 targets with Tampa Bay last season, he's failed to gain nearly as much traction with his new team, accruing just three targets in two games. He'll look to make more of an impact in Week 3 as the Titans take on Jacksonville.