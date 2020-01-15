Titans' Adam Humphries: Back at practice
Humphries (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Humphries didn't practice at all last week, so his return to the field Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that the Titans' slot man -- who has missed the team's last six games -- has a chance to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship game.
