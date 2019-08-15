Titans' Adam Humphries: Back in practice
Humphries (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Humphries was removed from Wednesday's practice early with an injury that coach Mike Vrabel didn't seem too worried about. The quick return gives the 26-year-old slot receiver a shot to play in Saturday's preseason game against New England.
