Humphries brought in six of nine targets for 93 yards in the Titans' 20-7 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday.

It took a couple of weeks, but Humphries finally reignited some of his preseason chemistry with Marcus Mariota in Thursday's defeat. The savvy possession receiver tied Delanie Walker for the team lead in targets, and his number of looks Thursday were easily a season high. Humphries notched half of his grabs on the final drive of the night for Tennessee, however, so the next step fantasy managers would undoubtedly like to see him take would be more consistency throughout all four quarters. He'll look to accomplish that in a potentially favorable road matchup against the Falcons in Week 4 a week from Sunday.