Play

Humphries (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Though Humphries has been targeted just six times in his last three games, he has scored a pair of TDs in that span. Added clarity with regard to his Week 14 status should arrive Thursday, at which point a limited or full session would have him trending toward active status Sunday against the Raiders.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories