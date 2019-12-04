Titans' Adam Humphries: Dealing with ankle issue
Humphries (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Though Humphries has been targeted just six times in his last three games, he has scored a pair of TDs in that span. Added clarity with regard to his Week 14 status should arrive Thursday, at which point a limited or full session would have him trending toward active status Sunday against the Raiders.
