Humphries recorded four receptions on seven targets for 41 yards in Week 3 against Minnesota.

Humphries continued to collect targets in the absence of A.J. Brown (knee). Though he was able to maintain volume, Humphries has yet to put together big yardage, tallying just 89 yards on nine receptions in two contests without Brown. Humphries should remain the Titans' primary slot receiver throughout the season, though his involvement in the passing game attack will likely fluctuate based on who is healthy around him.