Humphries had a sleeve over his left leg at Thursday's practice and didn't participate beyond stretching, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Humphries suited up alongside his teammates, but it turns out he didn't actually participate after warmups. He was removed early from Wednesday's session with an injury that coach Mike Vrabel didn't seem too worried about. The failure to participate Thursday leaves Humphries looking shaky for Saturday's preseason game against New England.