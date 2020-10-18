Humphries caught all six of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-36 overtime win over the Texans.

Humphries looked to be rolling on all cylinders after missing last week's win over the Bills because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His 22-yard touchdown put the Titans up 21-7 in the second quarter, and Humphries set a new season high in receiving yards. The slot receiver should continue to serve as a reliable option in the short and intermediate passing game in Week 7 against the Steelers.