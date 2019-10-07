Titans' Adam Humphries: Four catches but little production
Humphries hauled in four of his six targets for 30 yards in Week 5 against Buffalo.
Humphries led the team in both targets and receptions, but made little impact on the game. His longest catch of the day went for just 10 yards and he also failed to reach the end zone or move the chains with any of his catches. Like the rest of the skill-position players, Humphries is harmed by Tennessee's passive offensive game plan, largely limiting him to check downs or screen passes. All told, he's topped 30 yards on only one occasion this season. Humphries will head to Denver in Week 6, though it's hard to see much changing in his potential to produce.
