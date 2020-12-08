The Titans plan to place Humphries on injured reserve Tuesday due to an unspecified injury, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

After missing four straight games due to a concussion, Humphries returned to the lineup for last week's loss to the Browns, playing 36 percent of the offensive snaps in the contest and finishing with one reception for nine yards on four targets. The Titans didn't indicate that Humphries suffered a recurrence of concussion symptoms in the contest or a new injury, but additional details on his situation should emerge in the coming days. He'll have to miss at least the next three games while on IR, making him ineligible to play again until Week 17 against the Texans.