Titans' Adam Humphries: Idle for another practice
Humphries (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Humphries will be sidelined for a second straight practice session on account of the ankle injury, which he presumably picked up in the Titans' Week 13 win over the Colts. He'll likely need to put in at least a limited showing Friday to have a real shot at suiting up Sunday against the Raiders, but the slot man shouldn't be in store for a high-volume role in the passing game in any case. He's drawn four or fewer targets in each of the Titans' previous four games and has handled his lowest and third-lowest offensive snap shares of the season in the last two contests.
