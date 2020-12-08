Humphries' placement on injured reserve Tuesday is related to the concussion he suffered earlier this season, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

Humphries was sidelined for four games with the head injury before he was cleared to return to the lineup for Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Browns. While he wasn't known to have exited early in the contest due to an injury, he apparently was diagnosed with a recurrence of the concussion symptoms upon being evaluated after the contest. Humphries will now be sidelined for at least three games as a result of the setback, making him ineligible to suit up again for the Titans until Week 17 versus the Texans.