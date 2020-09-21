Humphries caught five of his six targets for 48 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-30 win against Jacksonville.

Humphries' production has picked up in the early stages of the 2020 campaign, following a disappointing, injury-plagued debut season with the Titans last year. Before being sidelined with an ankle injury Weeks 14 through 17, Humphries averaged a shade over three catches and 31 receiving yards per game during 2019. Humphries already has 11 receptions and 95 combined receiving yards on the young season, and he's one score away from tying his touchdown total from all of last year. The 27-year-old wideout is set up well going into Week 3, facing a matchup against a Vikings defense that has surrendered 578 passing yards through its first two outings of 2020.