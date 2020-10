Humphries was reinstated to the 53-man roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Humphries missed last week's win over the Bills, but the slot receiver should be back in there Sunday against the Texans. He was off to a solid start prior to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with 15 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.