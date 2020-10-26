Humphries recorded one reception on three targets for 19 yards in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Humphries was out-targeted by Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Jonnu Smith for his lowest target total of the season. Though it was the first time he did not command at least six targets in a game, it was also the first time that all of the Titans' prominent pass-catchers were healthy. While still the team's primary slot receiver, it will be difficult to project Humphries for significant volume moving forward.