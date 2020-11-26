Humphries (concussion) was noted as a limited participant on the Titans' estimated practice report Thursday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Humphries has been forced to sit out three consecutive contests while navigating the NFL's concussion protocol, and he's seemingly not yet in the clear for Week 12, regressing from full to limited practice participation between Wednesday and Thursday. If the 27-year-old is ultimately unable to go for an approaching Sunday afternoon matchup against the Colts, Kalif Raymond would be elevated to the No. 3 slot in Tennessee's receiving corps.