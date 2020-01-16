Play

Humphries (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

We'll circle back on Humphries' status Friday to see if he's listed as questionable or minus an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, but back-to-back practices with no reported setbacks have the Titans' slot man (who last suited up Dec. 1) trending in the right direction.

More News
Our Latest Stories