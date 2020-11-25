Humphries (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
The Titans haven't yet announced that Humphries has fully cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol, but to see him listed as a full participant in practice certainly represents significant progress. It appears as though Humphries has a solid chance to return from his three-game absence in Indianapolis on Sunday.
