Humphries hauled in 37 of his 47 targets for 374 yards and two touchdowns across 12 games for the Titans in the 2019 season.

Even taking into account games lost due to injury, Humphries saw a decreased role in his first season in Tennessee. Working primarily out of the slot, Humphries was overshadowed by both Corey Davis and A.J. Brown. Given that all three receivers are likely to return to the team in 2020, it's difficult to find a scenario in which Humphries will return to his 2018 form when he recorded 76 receptions. On the other hand, the Titans may be motivated to find a more effective role for him given the significant four-year, $36 million investment they made in him during the 2019 offseason.