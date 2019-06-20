Titans' Adam Humphries: Makes good first impression
Humphries stood out in offseason practices, consistently catching the ball and getting open quickly, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Humphries signed a four-year deal with the Titans in March after playing the first four seasons of his career for Tampa Bay. He's displayed quick feet during offseason practices, making himself an available target to quarterback Marcus Mariota. The fifth-year receiver is coming off the most productive campaign, hauling in 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns. He lined up in the slot of 78 percent of the time with the Buccaneers in 2018 and figures to work primarily as the slot receiver for the Titans as well.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Joining Titans•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Heads to free agency on strong note•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Team-high reception total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Makes four grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Modest stat line in division loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Scores fifth touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...