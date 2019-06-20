Humphries stood out in offseason practices, consistently catching the ball and getting open quickly, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Humphries signed a four-year deal with the Titans in March after playing the first four seasons of his career for Tampa Bay. He's displayed quick feet during offseason practices, making himself an available target to quarterback Marcus Mariota. The fifth-year receiver is coming off the most productive campaign, hauling in 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns. He lined up in the slot of 78 percent of the time with the Buccaneers in 2018 and figures to work primarily as the slot receiver for the Titans as well.