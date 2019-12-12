Play

Humphries (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports,

We'll revisit the the slot man's status Friday, but if Humphries is out or limited Sunday against the Texans, added snaps behind A.J. Brown and Corey Davis once again owuldbe available for Tajae Sharpe.

