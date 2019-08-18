Humphries (leg) didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against New England.

Humphries was removed from practice Wednesday and limited to stretching Thursday. The Titans can afford to take a cautious approach, as there isn't any doubt about Humphries handling slot work during the upcoming season. The real competition at wide receiver entails A.J. Brown, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe competing for the final top-three spot at wide receiver.

