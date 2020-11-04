Humphries (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, John Glennon of Broadway Sports reports.
Humphries' absence to start the week isn't surprising after he was carted off following a scary blow to the head in last week's loss to the Bengals. The slot receiver will need to clear the concussion protocol before he can return to game action, and while Humphries hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, he seems unlikely to heal up in time to suit up.
