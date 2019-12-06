Humphries (ankle) has been ruled out for the Titans' game Sunday against the Raiders, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Humphries' ankle injury kept him from practicing Wednesday through Friday, so it's not overly surprisingly that he'll sit out his first game of the season. His absence should open up a few extra snaps at receiver for Tajae Sharpe, who missed the Week 13 win over the Colts with a hamstring issue but is back to full strength.