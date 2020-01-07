Titans' Adam Humphries: Not practicing to begin week
Humphries (ankle) wasn't on the field Tuesday for the Titans' practice session, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Considering Humphries hasn't played since Dec. 1, his absence from practice to begin the week doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up in Saturday's divisional-round playoff game versus the Ravens. Tajae Sharpe has essentially filled Humphries' role as the Titans' No. 3 receiver over the past five weeks, notching 13 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets during that stretch.
