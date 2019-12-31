Play

Humphries (ankle) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Humphries missed the last four games of the regular season and still hasn't practiced since suffering the ankle injury Dec. 1. The Titans haven't revealed an official timeline for the 26-year-old's return, though it seems there's a good chance he doesn't play Saturday at New England. Tajae Sharpe should continue to work as Tennessee's No. 3 wide receiver if Humphries remains sidelined.

