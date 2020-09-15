Humphries caught six of seven targets for 47 receiving yards during Monday's 16-14 win against the Broncos.

The former Clemson Tiger enjoyed a breakout season by recording 76 catches, 816 yards, and five touchdowns for the Buccaneers in 2018, but his debut campaign as a Titan last year did not go according to plan. An ankle injury cut Humphries' season short, but his totals of 37 catches and 374 receiving yards were disappointing in a 12-game sample. Now healthy and reinvigorated in the Ryan Tannehill-led passing attack, Humphries ranked third on the team in targets Monday while placing second in receiving. Week 2 presents a matchup against a Jacksonville defense that was torched for 363 passing yards in its 2020 debut.