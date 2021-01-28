Humphries (concussion) could be released this offseason, according to Gentry Estes of The Tennessean.

Signed to a four-year, $36 million contract during the 2019 offseason, Humphries has averaged only 3.2 catches for 31.7 receiving yards in 19 regular-season games with the Titans. He made just one appearance after Week 8 in 2020, struggling with concussion symptoms throughout much of the season. The Titans will free up approximately $4.75 million in cap space if they trade or release the 27-year-old slot receiver this winter/spring.