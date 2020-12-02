Humphries (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
A full practice session to start the week bodes well for Humphries' chances of returning to action Sunday against the Browns. The Titans' slot man last suited up in Week 8, so it's been a deliberate recovery process for Humphries, who's caught 22 passes for 219 yards and two TDs in the six games he's suited up for this season.
