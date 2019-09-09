Humphries hauled in his lone target for five yards in the team's Week 1 contest against the Browns.

Humphries was expected to fill a volume role out of the slot upon signing with the Titans, but was quiet in his first regular-season game with the team. Particularly, he was overshadowed by rookie receiver A.J. Brown as well as veteran Delanie Walker. While his projected role on the team may need to be reconsidered, it should also increase when the team is forced to throw the ball in more competitive contests. His targets will remain worth monitoring in Week 2 against the Colts.