Titans' Adam Humphries: Quiet in Week 4
Humphries hauled in two of his three targets for 15 yards in Week 4 against the Falcons.
Humphries fell back to a peripheral role after seeing nine targets in Week 3. Not only was he overshadowed by Corey Davis, but A.J. Brown also put together a two-touchdown performance. That was enough to bury Humphries at the bottom of the box score, a place he appears unlikely to escape given the limited passing volume in the Titans' offense.
