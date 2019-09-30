Humphries hauled in two of his three targets for 15 yards in Week 4 against the Falcons.

Humphries fell back to a peripheral role after seeing nine targets in Week 3. Not only was he overshadowed by Corey Davis, but A.J. Brown also put together a two-touchdown performance. That was enough to bury Humphries at the bottom of the box score, a place he appears unlikely to escape given the limited passing volume in the Titans' offense.