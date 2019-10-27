Titans' Adam Humphries: Quiet outing against former team
Humphries caught three of six targets for 24 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-23 win against Tampa Bay.
The 26-year-old wideout entered 2019 with a hopeful fantasy outlook after establishing new career bests in catches (76), receiving yards (816) and touchdowns (five) during his final year in Tampa Bay, and inking a four-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in March. Production has thus far been sporadic despite those elevated expectations, as Humphries has fewer than 50 receiving yards in seven of eight appearances and is yet to get into the end zone this season. Upcoming next, Humphries and the Titans' receiving corps will be opposing a Panthers defense that entered Week 8 allowing the second-most receptions (102) and 11th-most receiving yards (1,135) to opposing wideouts on the season.
