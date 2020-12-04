Humphries (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns, John Glennon of Broadway Sports Media reports.
Humphries practiced fully all week and his lack of injury designation suggests he has passed the league's five-step concussion protocol. The slot receiver is all set for his first game action since sustaining the concussion back in Week 8.
