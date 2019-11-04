Humphries converted all four of his targets into receptions for 65 yards in Week 9 against the Panthers.

Humphries made the most of his opportunities to turn in his second best game as a Titan. His most notable catch came late in the third quarter, when he caught a slant pass across the middle before turning upfield for a 25-yard gain. While he's managed to haul in 78 percent of his targets this season, Humphries has averaged only 9.9 yards per catch and surpassed six targets in a game only once.